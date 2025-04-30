Pahalgam Terror Attack: India’s warning to Pak over hotline, Delhi’s move in UNSC, Qatar, Saudi urges restraint | 5 pts

Following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26, India warned Pakistan over ceasefire breaches. Regional powers called for restraint, while India took punitive measures against Pakistan, further straining relations amid fears of military escalation.

Written By Sayantani
Updated30 Apr 2025, 10:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Pahalgam Terror Attack: A security personnel keeps vigil, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Srinagar,
Pahalgam Terror Attack: A security personnel keeps vigil, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Srinagar,(PTI)

The deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, has significantly escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. In the aftermath, India has taken a firm stance, warning Pakistan against unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and engaging with the international community to highlight the issue. Meanwhile, regional powers Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait have called for restraint from both sides to prevent further escalation.

Advertisement
Also Read | SC to hear plea on Pahalgam terror attack tomorrow

Here are five key developments surrounding the crisis:

India’s Stern Warning to Pakistan Over Ceasefire Violations

The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held a hotline conversation on April 29 to address recent unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the LoC and the International Border.

India issued a strong warning to Pakistan, condemning the repeated breaches and emphasising that Indian forces have responded firmly and proportionately to these provocations.

The violations, which have intensified since the Pahalgam attack, were reported in sectors including Naushera, Sunderbani, Akhnoor, Baramulla, and Kupwara.

Also Read | India issues stern warning to Pakistan over ceasefire violations along LoC

India’s Diplomatic Outreach to the UNSC

In a bid to garner international support, India reached out to the seven non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to apprise them of the situation and seek condemnation of cross-border terrorism.

Advertisement

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has been actively engaging with his counterparts, including a recent conversation with the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, to underline India’s position and the need for collective action against terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Also Read | Pahalgam terror attack: CCS reviews overall security situation

Calls for Restraint from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait

Amid the rising tensions, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait have urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and avoid any actions that could further destabilise the region. These Gulf nations have emphasised dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path to resolving the crisis, reflecting concerns over the potential for escalation between two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Also Read | Pakistan Army now violates ceasefire along international borders in J&K

Escalation of Diplomatic and Military Measures

Following the Pahalgam attack, India has implemented several punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari Integrated Check Post, suspension of visas, and reduction in diplomatic staff.

Advertisement

Pakistan has responded with reciprocal actions such as closing border crossings and airspace restrictions. These moves have further strained bilateral relations and heightened the risk of confrontation.

Also Read | Pakistan Army now violates ceasefire along international borders in J&K

Pakistan’s Allegations and Military Alert

Pakistan has denied any involvement in the Pahalgam attack and accused India of fabricating claims to justify potential military action. Islamabad has announced credible intelligence suggesting that India may launch a military strike within 24 to 36 hours. In response, the Pakistan military has been placed on high alert, with the Air Force limiting flying operations to essential missions to avoid confusion in the airspace.ews

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaPahalgam Terror Attack: India’s warning to Pak over hotline, Delhi’s move in UNSC, Qatar, Saudi urges restraint | 5 pts
First Published:30 Apr 2025, 10:27 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App