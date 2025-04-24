Pahalgam terror attack: J&K govt releases helpline numbers for its outstation students; check here

The resident commission under Jammu and Kashmir government has launched helpline numbers for outstation J&K students in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack. It will be operational 24*7 and one can reach out in case of any assistance.

Advertisement

Helpline numbers A communiqué received from Resident Commission New Delhi stated, “students hailing from J&K, studying in different States, may contact on following Telephone numbers of Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission, New Delhi in case of any help/assistance.”

Hello JK Mobile Number: 7303620090 2. Manager JK House, Chanakyapuri: 9682389265

3. Manager JK House, 5 Prithviraj Road: 9419158581

4. Resident Commission J&K Govt, New Delhi: 01124611108, 01124615475, 01124611157, 01126112021 and 01126112022

“The above-mentioned numbers shall remain operational 24/7 for any kind of assistance,” it added.

JKSA issues advisory to Kashmiri students The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Wednesday condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and released an advisory for Kashmiri students studying in different states, asking them to avoid engaging in political conversations or posting sensitive content on social media platforms as such actions could lead a backlash or cause a harm.

Advertisement

"No cause, no ideology can ever justify such barbarity. ... Terror has no religion, no justification—it must be condemned in the strongest possible terms and countered with unity, resolve, and justice. This tragedy has shaken us all, and we, too, mourn this heartbreaking loss," PTI quoted JKSA national president Ummar Jamal as saying.

Read More

Also Read | Full list of names of Pahalgam terror attack victims

Jamal said the Association has set-up a dedicated response team to offer quick assistance and coordinate with local authorities whenever necessary. It has released a set of helpline numbers including 9149676014, 7006922829, 8825005327, 9906299199, 9602689622, 6006169477, 8082602445, 9149500623, 6006333584, 7028642004.