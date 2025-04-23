Pahalgam attack: In strong response, India shuts Attari border, suspends Indus water treaty until Pakistan credibly…

In a strong response to terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, India on Wednesday decided to shut Attari border with immediate effect, and suspends Indus treaty until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

The CCS, which was was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on 22 April, condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

Measures Cabinet Committee on Security decided

1) The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

2) The Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 01 May 2025.

3) Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.

4) The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

6) The overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected by 01 May 2025.