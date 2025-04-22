Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi cuts short Saudi Arabia visit, to return to India early Wednesday morning

Pahalgam terror attack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia in view of the brutal terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Advertisement

At least 26 people, including two foreigners and two locals, were killed in the attack.

Modi, held bilateral talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah. However, in view of the terrorist attack in Kashmir, PM Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia and has decided to cut short his visit, said government source.

Modi will leave for India tonight.

“While he was originally scheduled to return tomorrow night, he will now arrive in India early Wednesday morning,” sources added.

Pahalgam Terror Attack today LIVE: Modi's visit to a date factory in Jeddah on Wednesday to meet Indian workers, has also been cancelled.

Earlier in the day, condemning the terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those behind the heinous act will be brought to justice.

Advertisement

"They (terrorists) will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," said Modi in a post on X.

Read More

Modi also conveyed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the attack.

"I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," he said.

TRF claims responsibility The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility.

Amit Shah visits Srinagar Union Home Minister Amit Shah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and rushed to Srinagar in the evening and took stock of the security situation. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also briefed the Union Home Minister in presence of LG Manoj Sinha and other high-level officials. Advertisement

Officials said Shah is likely to visit Pahalgam on Wednesday.

Search operation launched The Indian Army, CRPF and local police have launched a massive anti-terrorist operation to hunt down the assailants. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up 24X7 emergency control rooms in Anantnag and Srinagar.

PDF chief calls for 'Kashmir bandh' PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has called for a complete “Kashmir bandh”.

PDP MLA Waheed Para took to X and asked people to unite against the massacre of innocent persons.

"Mehbooba Mufti calls for a complete Kashmir bandh in response to the inhumane terror attack in Pahalgam. It's time to unite against the massacre of innocents," Para wrote on the micro-blogging site.