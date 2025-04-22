Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi speaks to Amit Shah from Saudi, Home Minister to leave for Srinagar

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Saudi Arabia after terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in South Kashmir.

At least one person died and twenty others were injured when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley and started firing at the tourists.

In a phone call, PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, asked Amit Shah to take all suitable measures.

PM also asked the Union Home Minister to visit the site.

“Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences,” said Amit Shah.

The Union Home Minister further stated that he briefed PM Modi about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing.

“Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies.” said Shah.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the death toll is still being ascertained. "This attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years," he said on X.

"I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased," CM Abdullah said.

"The death toll is still being ascertained so I don't want to get into those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," he added.

A doctor at the Pahalgam hospital said 12 injured tourists were admitted at the hospital and the condition of all of them was stable, reported PTI.

Authorities also pressed a chopper into service for the evacuation of the injured persons.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the terror attack in the tourist resort of Pahalgam

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished," the LG said in a post on X.

He said he has spoken to the director general of police and other security officials, and that teams of the Army and police have been rushed to the area to launch search operations.

"Directed the district administration and the health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam. An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he added.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said such attacks must be denounced.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which tragically killed five and injured several as being reported for now. Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced," she said in a post on X.

tHistorically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning, and called for a thorough investigation, said The former chief minister.