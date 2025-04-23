Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Grim hour for all’, says Mamata Banerjee as 3 dead identified from Bengal

Pahalgam terrorist attack: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 23 confirmed that three of those dead from the terrorist attack in Pahalgam hailed from the state.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Mamata Banerjee identified the deceased and assured that their families can receive the bodies at Kolkata airport at 8.30 pm tonight.

What Did CM Mamata Banerjee Say? “As per latest updated information made available to us, 3 persons from our State have died in the most unfortunate Kashmir violence,” she wrote.

Adding: “All arrangements are being put up by our administration at Delhi Airport to help the family members of the victims and their onward journey to Kolkata. Flight is likely to arrive Kolkata at 8.30 pm today. Our Resident Commissioner's office in Delhi is in touch with the family members. I am personally overseeing and our senior officers are working hands on.”

Mamata Banerjee also identified the deceased, calling it a “grim hour” and emphasising support for the bereaved families.

“A grim hour for all of us. Our victims are: Bitan Adhikari (of Baishnabghata, Kolkata), Samir Guha (Sakher Bazar, Kolkata), and Manish Ranjan (Jhalda, Purulia). No word is enough as condolence for their families, even while my heart goes out to them. We stand by the families,” she said.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: All We Know At least 26 people were killed and many others injured after terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22. The region is a popular tourist destination, especially during the summer holidays.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack, which has been deemed among the worst such on civilians in J&K in recent years.

Eyewitnesses were quoted as saying that two to three gunmen in military fatigues started firing indiscriminately, triggering fear and confusion among the tourists holidaying at the spot. The attackers reportedly fired from close range.

“We were standing in the stand, and customers had gone to the upper side. At around 2:45 pm, people started running around. When we asked, we found that a gunshot had been fired…” an eyewitness told news agency PTI.