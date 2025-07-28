Pahalgam terror attack mastermind Suleman Shah killed in intense gunfight with security forces: Report

Suleman Shah, the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, was killed on Monday during an encounter in Srinagar.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Shah was among the three terrorists killed in a join action, codenamed Operation Mahadev. The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir police earlier in the day.

The report, citing top security officials, said that the encounter began around 11 am on Monday in the Lidwas area near Dara, close to Dachigam National Park. The security forces acted after receiving a tip-off indicating the presence of foreign terrorists in the region.

The name is reportedly derived from the intense firefight, which broke out in the dense forest terrain between the Zabarwan and Mahadev ridges.

Operation Mahadev Army's Chinar Corps said that three terrorists were neutralised in an intense firefight, adding that additional reinforcements, and surveillance were deployed to support the ground forces.

"OP MAHADEV - Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress" the Chinar Corps had said in a previous post on X.

Intelligence inputs over the past month had indicated that the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack might have moved towards the Dachigam area, around 20 kms from Srinagar's centre, the HT report said. A group of terrorists had attacked tourists in the Baisaran valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district on April 22, killing 26 civilians.

An anti-militancy operation was launched in the Mulnar area of Harwan after security forced got specific intelligence inputs. Two rounds of gunshots were heard from a distance as security forces were carrying out searches of the area on Monday morning.

Official statement to be issued after Operation ends Citing sources, the HT report said that one of the terrorist killed has been identified as Suleman Shah, the mastermind of the Pahalgam attack. An official confirmation of the same is yet to be issued. Police said the operation is still on and an official statement will be issued only after it ends.

“It is a prolonged operation and is still continuing in which J&K police, paramilitary and army have an exchange of fire (with terrorists) in higher reaches. As per the interior reports, three bodies are being observed and seems to be neutralised. It is an ongoing operation and I would not like to divulge much at this moment. We will share details with you at an opportune time. It will take us some time for identification and all that. The (security) parties are still inside,” IGP Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi told the media.