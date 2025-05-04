Pahalgam terror attack: Military factory in MP's Jabalpur cancels leave of staff

An ordnance factory in Khamaria Town of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh reportedly cancelled the leaves of all officers and employees with immediate effect, an official said.

Deputy Director, Works Manager Avinash Shankar, cited an order issued by the Chief General Manager and told news agency ANI that the leave of the employees and officers who applied for more than two days was cancelled following a meeting on Thursday.

The official said the decision was taken to meet production targets.

The decision came in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which led to the death of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after the deadly attack, with the central government announcing several diplomatic measures against Pakistan, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the attack.

Earlier on Saturday, India imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways issued a statement saying that ships bearing the Pakistan flag shall not be allowed to visit any Indian port.

Similarly, a ship bearing the tricolour is barred from visiting any ports of Pakistan, the statement said.

As per the ministry, the objective of the act is to foster the development and ensure the efficient maintenance of an Indian mercantile marine, in a manner best suited to serve the national interests. Advertisement

