Pahalgam terror attack Modi Govt’s ‘security lapse’: Owaisi slams Centre – ‘focus on external threats’

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for the security lapse in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed in a terror attack on April 22.

The Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) also took potshots at Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over his recent comments that he takes responsibility for the "security failure" in the terror attack.

"Pahalgam is a successful example of the Modi government's security lapse," Owaisi said, addressing a public meeting organised at Bodhan town in Telangana on Wednesday night to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

We will keep questioning you “Revenge should be taken for Pahalgam. Continue Operation Sindoor. We will question you until those four terrorists who killed the 26 Indians by asking for their religion are caught and killed,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi, who was part of India's delegation that travelled to foreign countries after Operation Sindoor, questioned the Union government on its ‘inability’ to find those behind the Pahalgam terror attack.

“You can know there are Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in Bihar in the name of electoral roll revision. But you had no information on how four terrorists could be in Pahalgam,” Owaisi asked.

Slammed L-G Sinha Slamming J&K L-G Sinha for taking responsibility almost three months after the incident, Owaisi said he should rather ‘quit from his post.’

In a recent interview with TOI, Sinha, who has completed five years in office, said what happened in Pahalgam was very unfortunate, calling it a security failure.

“Innocent people were brutally killed. I take full responsibility for the incident, which was undoubtedly a security failure. The common belief here has been that terrorists do not target tourists. The location where the attack took place is an open meadow. There is no facility or room for security forces to be present there,” Sinha told TOI.

Demolishing Houses Owaisi also said the alleged incidents of demolishing houses, running bulldozers and "snatching away mosques" are not good for the country.

At a time when China is expanding its influence in Bangladesh, he regretted that some in the country talk about things like demolitions and bulldozers.

Owaisi said he wants to tell the BJP leaders that the country faces threats from China and Pakistan. "You pay attention to those who pose a threat to the country. What are you doing inside the country? " he asked.