Pahalgam terror attack: Mumbai Police on alert, sea vigilance increased

Pahalgam terrorist attack: Mumbai Police is on ‘alert’ after the deadly terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, according to agency reports.

At least 26 people were killed, and several others injured, when terrorists opened fire at the popular tourist spot of Baisaran in Pahalgam.

What Are Increased Security Measures in Mumbai? An official told PTI that all senior police officers have been asked to “remain alert” in their jurisdictions, adding that security checkpoints have been established at various areas of India's financial capital.

“All senior Police Inspectors (SPIs) and Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) are instructed to remain more alert and vigilant in their jurisdictions,” he told PTI, adding that police are “conducting nakabandis” across the city.

Speaking to ANI, Mumbai police said that the Maharashtra State Home Department has directed increased vigilance at sea, and called for increased alert in Mumbai and other coastal areas of the state.

“An alert has been issued on the seashores around Mumbai and Mumbai's adjoining areas, and vigilance has been asked to be increased,” Mumbai Police told ANI.

Deadly Terror Attacks: Mumbai 26/11, Pahalgam Notably, on November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists snuck into India via the Arabian sea port in Mumbai and opened fire at various location in the south side of the city.

The coordinated attack, which took place at the Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi Hotels, Nariman House, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus station, the Leopold Cafe, and near Metro cinema among other places cost 166 lives and lasted nearly three days.

On April 24, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, various security operations have been launched to eliminate terrorists across the Kashmir valley. Advertisement

It was among the deadliest attack in the Kashmir Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019 which killed 40 CRPF jawans; and the largest terror attack since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

(With inputs from Agencies)