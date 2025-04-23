Pahalgam terror attack: Navy officer Vinay Narwal’s wife bids emotional farewell to husband, salutes coffin | Watch

The wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal on Wednesday bid an emotional farewell to her husband who was killed in the gruesome terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

On Tuesday, in one of the worst attacks on civilians in Kashmir in recent years, at least 26 people—mostly tourists—were killed by terrorists at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam.

Narwal, a 26-year-old Indian Navy officer from Karnal, Haryana, had recently married and was on leave, enjoying a short vacation in Kashmir. He travelled to Kashmir for a short vacation after his marriage on April 16. His wedding reception was held on April 19.

The Navy officer was remembered by his colleagues as a cheerful and dedicated officer.

"Lt Narwal was always cheerful and deeply committed to his duties," a Navy officer recalled.

Earlier in the day, Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi paid tribute to Lieutenant Vinay Narwal.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy wrote, "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, and all Personnel of the Indian Navy are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lt Vinay Narwal, who fell to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this moment of unimaginable grief."

"The Indian Navy also stands in solemn solidarity with all others who lost their lives in this heinous act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families, and we pray for the swift recovery of those injured," the post further added.

Earlier, the grandfather of Vinay Narwal appealed to the government to take decisive action to eliminate terrorism.

"We request that the government give such people (attackers) strict punishment and end terrorism by any means necessary," said Hawa Singh, Lieutenant Narwal's grandfather, in a heavy voice.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that people involved in the cowardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam will get a "strong response" in the "near future" and India cannot be "intimidated" by any such terrorist acts.