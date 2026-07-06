Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA chargesheets Hafiz Saeed, details Pakistan's conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a fresh chargesheet in the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack case naming the Pakistan-based terrorist Hafiz Saeed, chief of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit and its active proxy organisation The Resistance Front (TRF).

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The chargesheet, filed in continuation of the original 1,597-page chargesheet, provides details of "Pakistan's conspiracy, Hafeez Saeed's role, and supporting evidence collected by NIA in the case through meticulous scientific investigation and on-ground examination."

In the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, the anti-terror agency has charged Hafiz Saeed in his "individual capacity" and also as the chief of the LeT and TRF under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The NIA has also invoked the penal section against Hafiz Saeed for waging war against India and hatching a conspiracy from across the border in the chargesheet.

In its earlier chargesheet filed on December 15, 2025, the NIA had chargesheeted Pakistani handler terrorist Sajid Jatt as an accused, along with three terrorists killed by security forces during Operation Mahadev in July 2025, as well as two arrested accused. It had also charged the proscribed LeT/TRF terrorist organisation as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating, and executing the Pahalgam terror attack.

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The deadly attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, involved religion-based targeted killings by the Pak-sponsored terrorists. Twenty-five innocent tourists and one local civilian were killed in the attack. An FIR was initially registered by Police Station Pahalgam, district Anantnag. After an initial investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the case was transferred to the NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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NIA said it continues to probe the case to unravel the complete conspiracy by Pakistan, which has been actively sponsoring terrorism on Indian soil from across the border.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

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