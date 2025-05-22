Pahalgam Attack: Our three services brought Pakistan to its knees, PM Modi in Bikaner – ‘when sindoor becomes explosive’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on 22 May that India's three services brought Pakistan to its knees by Operation Sindoor. Modi's remarks came exactly a month after Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists in Baisaran meadow of the tourist hotpot in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

“Our govt gave free hand to all three armed forces, together they created such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees,” PM Modi said addressing a rally in Bikaner Rajasthan.

“When sindoor becomes an explosive, the result is for everyone to see,” PM Modi said to thundering applause in the rally adding that in response to attack on April 22, India destroyed nine biggest terror hideouts in 22 minutes.

Earlier, Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over ₹26,000 crore. He virtually inaugurated 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations in 86 districts across 18 States and Union Territories of India developed at a cost of over ₹1,100 crore.

He also inaugurated the redeveloped Deshnoke Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and flag-off Bikaner-Mumbai express train.