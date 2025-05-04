Pahalgam Terror Attack: Owaisi backs govt on response but seeks clarity on action and time

Pahalgam Terror Attack: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that all opposition parties are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government on its response to the Pahalgam terror attack. But, the Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP), said the government needs to inform about the action and the time it takes.

Advertisement

"During the all-party meeting, the opposition asked the govt to take action (against the Pahalgam attack) and give justice to the victims' families and eliminate terrorism completely. Whatever action the government takes, we are with them, but what they will do and when, they need to say that," Owaisi is heard as saying on May 4 in the ANI video in Bihar.

Advertisement

“..India did Surgical strike and Balakot before. Its about government to decide. But it is true that terrorist come and kill people in India. Be it 26/11, Pathakot, Uri or Pulwama," the AIMIM chief said.

Read More

Owaisi's remarks came amid escalating tensions and Pakistan's downgraded diplomatic relations with India after the worst-ever terror attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, earlier this week.

Also Read | Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi meets Indian Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh

The comments also come on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met met Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and a day after Modi was briefed by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on the situation in the Arabian Sea amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan post Pahalgam attack. Advertisement

India-Pakistan Tension Escalates Pakistan tested its surface-to-surface ballistic missile, known as the Abdali Weapon System, with a range of 450 km on May 3.

The Pahalgam terrorist attack was carried out in the fabled Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on April 22, a day when United States Vice President JD Vance was in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia.

India, blaming Pakistan, responded by deciding to shut the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari in Amritsar along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab immediately. India also decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. Advertisement

The decisions to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan in view of cross-border links to the Pahalgam terrorist attack were taken in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23.

On Saturday, Owaisi slammed Pakistan, describing it as “a failed nation”, which will never let India “live in peace”.

While addressing a public meeting in Bihar's Darbhanga, Owaisi also urged the Centre to consider stronger steps against the neighbouring country in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, such as “putting Pakistan in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list” for “sponsoring terrorism”.

Modi govt has rightly put restrictions on Pak: Owaisi “India is and shall always remain much stronger than Pakistan… which is a failed nation. Pakistan has not been able to ensure peace among its different ethnic groups, nor does it have cordial relations with other neighbours like Iran and Afghanistan. The Modi government has rightly put restrictions on the movement of its ships and planes, but stronger steps should be considered like the FATF grey list,” Owaisi said. Advertisement

The government has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for any action taken by the government against the perpetrators of the terror attack.