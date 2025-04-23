Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistani military attaches given a week to leave India, citizens get 48 hours to exit country

In a major blow to Pakistan, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday decided to withdraw India's military attaches from its High Commission in Islamabad, in view of cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 and injured several others.

In a slew of measures announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, India has also expelled Pakistan's military attaches stationed in India, along with all Pakistani nationals who are in the country under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES).

These decisions were made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a CCS meeting at his New Delhi residence on Wednesday evening. Measures taken by the CCS also include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, closing the Integrated Attari Check Post, and reducing the strength of its High Commissions in Islamabad.

Pakistan nationals have 48 hours to leave India One of the measures taken by the CCS was revoking the SVES visas issued to Pakistani nationals and restricting any future entries to India. “Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India,” Misri said while addressing the media on Wednesday evening.

Pakistani military attaches given one week to leave While recognising the seriousness of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the CCS also decided to expel all Pakistani military attaches from India and gave them a week to leave India. India has also decided to reduce the number of staff at its High Commissions in Pakistan.

“The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions,” Misri said.

“The overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to come in effect by May 1, 2025,” he added.

Indus Waters Treaty suspended, Attari Integrated Check Post shut “The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism,” Misry said.

The CCS has also decided to close the Integrated Check Post Attari with immediate effect. “Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025,” Misri said.

The CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigil. It resolved that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account.

It is learnt that the CCS lasted for around two-and-a-half hours, a PTI report said. "It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory (Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development," Misri said.