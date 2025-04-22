Pahalgam terror attack: JKNC, Mehbooba Mufti, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq call for Kashmir bandh on April 23

Pahalgam terror attack: The ruling party in Jammu and Kashmir -Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), has joined People's Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's collective call for a complete Kashmir bandh on Wednesday, April 23, in response to the inhumane terror attack in Pahalgam.

Terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, most of them tourists.

The Pahalgam attack marks the deadliest terror attack in the Kashmir Valley since the Pulwama attacks in 2019.

JKNC supports call for Kashmir bandh “On the instruction of the Party President, JKNC joins the collective call for a bandh in strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. We appeal to the people of J&K to ensure the hartal called by religious and social leaders is a complete success,” JKNC posted on X.

‘United stand against violence…’ Calling for a complete shutdown in Kashmir tomorrow, Mehbooba Mufti said, ‘a united stand against violence is the need of the hour,’ as per reports.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq calls for Kashmir bandh Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), announced that the Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) has called for a peaceful shutdown across Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow. The call comes in support and solidarity with the families of those killed in the lethal Pahalgam attack.

“The Islamic fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir through Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) in support and solidarity with the bereaved families of those killed appeal to people of Jammu Kashmir to peacefully protest this heinous crime tomorrow by a shut down,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq posted on X.

Pahalgam terror attack At least 26 people, majority of whom were tourists, have been killed in the lethal Pahalgam terror attack, carried out by Lashkar -E-Taiba offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF).

IB officer among 26 killed An official from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was among the 26 people killed. Manish Ranjan, a section officer-rank official was killed in the attack, reported PTI, quoting sources.

PM Modi cuts short Saudi Arabia trip Following the deadly attacks, PM Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia trip, and will land in India on Wednesday morning. He was earlier scheduled to return on Wednesday evening.

Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar after the attacks, and is set to hold a high-level meeting, reported PTI.