Pahalgam terror attack: Planning to move out of Srinagar? Here’s how much it will cost to fly out of Jammu and Kashmir

After the terror attack, many travellers are desperate to flee Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, causing flight prices to spike. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated23 Apr 2025, 02:24 PM IST
Pahalgam terror attack: Planning to move out of Srinagar? Here’s how much it will cost to fly out of Jammu and Kashmir (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)(AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

After the tragic terror attack on April 22 near Pahalgam, many travellers are trying to leave Srinagar. Flight ticket prices have shot up for April 23 and 24.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to increase Srinagar flights and consider waiving cancellation fee charges. It has also asked airlines to waive rescheduling charges to help tourists after the Pahalgam attack.

We checked MakeMyTrip for flight prices, and this is what we’ve found.

Srinagar to Bengaluru

As of April 23, the cheapest one-way ticket from Srinagar to Bengaluru is 23,724 with one stop in Delhi. A longer flight for the same day costs 29,274.

If you plan to fly on April 24, the lowest fare drops to 12,431 with one-stop via Mumbai (Air India). A non-stop Indigo flight costs 13,498. Other options range between 18,596 and 33,133, depending on stops and airlines.

Srinagar to Kolkata

For Kolkata, a non-stop IndiGo flight on April 23 costs 21,845 and takes 2 hours and 50 minutes. But, if you’re willing to wait a day, April 24 offers much cheaper options.

The most affordable flight costs just 12,142 and takes 4 hours and 25 minutes with a quick stop in Chandigarh. Another option for 15,906 goes via New Delhi and takes 8.5 hours.

Srinagar to New Delhi

On April 23, the cheapest direct flight from Srinagar to New Delhi is by Air India Express, departing at 21:30 and landing in New Delhi at 23:15. It costs 14,030 and takes 1 hour 45 minutes.

Another option is IndiGo, departing earlier at 18:00 and reaching New Delhi at 19:30 in just 1 hour 30 minutes, but this one is slightly more expensive at 15,605.

If you’re planning to fly on April 24, the cheapest direct option is by IndiGo again. This flight leaves Srinagar at 20:15 and arrives in New Delhi at 21:45, with a journey time of 1 hour 30 minutes. The ticket for this day is cheaper, priced at 9,620 per person.

Srinagar to Mumbai

Flights from Srinagar to Mumbai are no more available for April 23. No carriers are operating on this route for the day. The earliest available flight to Mumbai from Srinagar now starts from April 24.

For April 24, the cheapest option costs 17,615. This is a 7-hour-15-minute flight operated by IndiGo, which includes a stopover in Chandigarh. Another option is with Air India Express via New Delhi, but this flight is significantly costlier at 33,834.

How much does it typically cost?

Flights from Srinagar to Delhi typically cost as low as 6,000. Prices depend on season, airline and booking time.

For July 1, the cheapest flight from Srinagar to New Delhi costs 6,312. For Kolkata, it's 8,596 and 7,724 for Bengaluru. For Mumbai, the cheapest flight on July 1 costs 7,098.

First Published:23 Apr 2025, 02:24 PM IST
