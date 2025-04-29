Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi chairs fresh meet with Defence Min Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff

Pahalgam terror attack: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 29, chaired a fresh meeting with his Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the defence chiefs, reported the news agency PTI.

India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan also attended Tuesday's meeting, which was held as India makes plans to work on its countermeasure move against the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including tourists.

The meeting comes one day after Rajnath Singh's meeting with the Prime Minister at his official residence, according to an earlier report from the news agency ANI.

PM Modi has taken a vow to pursue the terrorists who were responsible for the Pahalgam attack and their patrons, to the “ends of earth” and inflict the harshest punishment on them for killing 26 innocent people.