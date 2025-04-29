PM Modi chairs high-level meet on Pahalgam terror attack, gives armed forces ‘complete operational freedom’

Pahalgam terror attack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 29, chaired a high-level security meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the defence chiefs in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, reported the news agency PTI.
According to the report, PM Modi said that the Indian armed forces have “complete operational freedom” to decide the mode, targets, and timing of India's upcoming attack.
“It is our national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism,” said Modi, expressing complete faith and confidence in the ability of India's defence forces, reported PTI, citing officials aware of the development.
India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan also attended Tuesday's meeting, which was held as India makes plans to work on its countermeasure move against the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including tourists.
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh were also present at the 90-minute meeting.
The meeting comes a day after Rajnath Singh's meeting with the prime minister at his official residence, according to an earlier report from ANI.
PM Modi has taken a vow to pursue the terrorists who were responsible for the Pahalgam attack and their patrons, to the “ends of earth” and inflict the harshest punishment on them for killing 26 innocent people.
After the terrorist attack on Tuesday, April 22, PM Modi convened a high-level meeting with his key officials at the Palam airport.
In the first meeting, he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
On Tuesday, April 22, a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot named The Resistance Front (TRF) killed 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region. This attack has been the worst terrorist attack since the Pulwama strike in 2019.
“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media post on X.