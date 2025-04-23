Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi chairs high-level meet in Delhi, Jaishankar, Ajit Doval present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with key officials, including Dr. S Jaishankar and Ajit Doval, to discuss the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack in Kashmir that resulted in 26 deaths. He shortened his Saudi Arabia visit due to the incident.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published23 Apr 2025, 07:51 AM IST
PM Modi convenes high-level meeting in view of Pahalgam terror attack.
PM Modi convenes high-level meeting in view of Pahalgam terror attack.(AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conducting a high-level meeting with key officials, including External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in connection with the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack in Kashmir, which reportedly claimed 26 lives. PM Modi had cut short his Saudi Arabia visit in view of the terror attack.

 

 

