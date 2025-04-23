Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi chairs high-level meet in Delhi, Jaishankar, Ajit Doval present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conducting a high-level meeting with key officials, including External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in connection with the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack in Kashmir, which reportedly claimed 26 lives. PM Modi had cut short his Saudi Arabia visit in view of the terror attack.
