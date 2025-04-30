Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi chairs ‘super cabinet’ meet after CCS huddle. Overall security situation reviewed

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 30, held key meetings with ministers of the Union Cabinet to review the security situation in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Today's meetings came a day after PM Modi chaired a high-level security meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the defence chiefs in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

On Wednesday, PM initially chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting before presiding over a gathering of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

This was the second time the Cabinet Committee on Security, which comprises the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister, and External Affairs Minister, has met since the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Super Cabinet Meeting The second meeting of the day, chaired by the prime minister, assumes significance. This meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs is known as the ‘super cabinet’ because it comprises the top ministers of the Union Cabinet. The CCPA last met in 2019 following the Pulwama terror attack, which saw India respond with the Balakot airstrike.

Apart from the PM, the CCPA includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Overall security situation at CCS The CCS, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is understood to have deliberated on the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir amid speculations about India's possible retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, given its cross-border linkages, news agency PTI said.

The CCS meet was held at the prime minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence. In Tuesday's meeting, the PM had accorded operational freedom to the armed forces on the “mode, targets and timing” of India's response to the April 22 attack.

In the first CCS meeting on April 23, it was decided a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water would be seen as an "act of war".

Complete operational freedom: Modi In Tuesday's high-level meeting with the defence brass, Modi asserted that the armed forces have “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response, government sources said. Advertisement

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and the chiefs of the three services.

The prime minister affirmed that it is “our national resolve” to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, government sources said, adding that he expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian armed forces.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, was carried out in the Baisaran meadow of the fabled hill resort on 22 April, a day when United States Vice President JD Vance was in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia.