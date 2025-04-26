Pahalgam terror attack probe: 14 terrorists identified, agencies issue list with details | Check who they are here

Three of five Pahalgam terrorists were Pakistanis

Five terrorists were involved in the Pahalgam attack, out of which three were identified as Pakistani nationals, the report said. The authorities had earlier also released three sketches of these Pakistani terrorists – Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha. The other two Valley-based operatives were identified as Adil Guri and Ahsan. A bounty of ₹20 lakh on each has also been announced.