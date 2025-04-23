Pahalgam terror attack: Rahul Gandhi speaks with Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdullah

A day after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said he spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Congress' J&K unit president Tariq Karra to get an update on the situation.

Gandhi asserted the families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support.

Also Read | PM Modi returns to Delhi from Saudi Arabia after Pahalgam terror attack

"Spoke with HM Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdullah, and J&K PCC President Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. Received an update on the situation," the former Congress chief, who is on a US visit, said in a post on X.

The families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support, he said.

At least 26 people died after terrorists opend fire at tourists enjoying their time at prime location of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

The 26 dead included two foreigners - from the UAE and Nepal - and two locals, an official was quoted by new agency PTI.

On Tuesday, the Congress asked the government to take accountability for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir instead of making "hollow claims" on the situation being normal in the Union Territory.

The party also demanded that an all-party meeting be called to take political parties into confidence.

TheCongress denounced the terror attack as a blot on humanity and

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the terror attack as "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years".

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had said the news of tourists being killed and injured in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam was extremely condemnable and heartbreaking.

"I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.