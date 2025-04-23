Pahalgam terror attack: Rajnath Singh chairs high-level meet with NSA Ajit Doval, chiefs of three armed forces

Pahalgam terror attack: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday met the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the chiefs of the three Armed Forces, along with other officials, to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Defence Minister also reviewed the overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a PTI report quoting sources said.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, three service chiefs, defence secretary and Army's Director General of Military Operations were present in the meeting, sources said, according to the report.

Reports also said that the issue is expected to be discussed in further detail in the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting likely to be held today. Singh has directed the armed forces to enhance their combat readiness and increase the intensity of anti-terror operations in the Union Territory.

Pahalgam terror attack: What really happened Terrorists struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists. The victims included two foreigners – from the UAE and Nepal – and two locals. Several others were injured in the shooting.

Police sources said that the terrorists struck around 2.30 pm, emerging from the dense forest surrounding the valley and opened fire at a group of 40 tourists.

Tourists were enjoying pony rides in the meadows of the Baisaran valley, also known as ‘mini Switzerland’, when terrorists opened fire on them.

A PTI report quoted the eyewitnesses as saying that there were at least three gunmen, dressed in military fatigues, who started firing indiscriminately at the tourists.

Chaos unfolded as people ran for shelter. Eyewitnesses also recounted how men were singled out from the group, asked to recite ‘Kalima’ and then shot dead by the terrorists.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-E-Taiba offshoot, has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to an image being circulated on social media.

High alert sounded in Bihar A high alert was sounded in Bihar in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, a PTI report quoting a top police officer, said. The high alert has been sounded ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on Thursday.

All district police and several other wings of the Bihar Police have been directed to maintain an "extraordinary" vigil by intensifying patrolling and search operations, Director General of Police (DGP), Vinay Kumar, told PTI.

The DGP also said that security around vital institutions and tourist attractions in Rajgir, Bodhgaya, Patna and several other places has also been enhanced as a precautionary measure.

Security has also been heightened at all airports in the state, the DGP said. Alert has also been sounded in border districts of Bihar and areas close to Nepal, he said.

Supreme Court condemns Pahalgam terror attack The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed anguish and strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack that targeted tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday.

Judges and the lawyers in the top court paid tributes to victims by observing a moment of silence.

In a full court meeting held on Wednesday morning, the top court unanimously adopted a resolution denouncing the act of terror, the apex court said in a statement.

“This diabolical act of mindless violence has shaken the conscience of all and is a stark reminder of the brutality and inhumanity that terrorism unleashes," it said.