'Pahalgam terror attack result of Centre's callousness': Mamata Banerjee in Bengal assembly

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 10 June claimed that the Pahalgam terror attack was a result of the Centre's callousness. The Trinamool Congress chief also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party, in power at the Centre, of trying to politicise valour of the armed forces.

Calling the attack a result of "total failure and callousness" of the Union government, Banerjee questioned the absence of security forces at the site of the terror strike on 22 April. “Why security personnel were absent at the terror attack site in Pahalgam,” Mamata Banerjee asked, speaking in the state assembly, news agency PTI reported.

Banerjee launched a blistering attack on the Centre over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, and, in fact, said the BJP-led union government should go since it failed to provide security to the people of the country.

"Where did the terrorists comes from? How did they get the arms and where have they disappeared? Why hasn’t anyone caught as yet?,” she asked.

Banerjee stressed that there was a need to teach terrorists a lesson. “We salute bravery of armed forces,” she said, adding that terrorism has no religion.

The ruling TMC also passed a resolution lauding the armed forces in the state assembly.

As many as 26 people were killed and several others injured in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on 22 April. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

‘India had an opportunity to take control of POK’ Banerjee suggested that India "had an opportunity to take control of POK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir)", during the military face-off between the two nations. Asserting "We don't support terrorism; it has no religion, caste, or creed", Banerjee demanded that the terrorists who were behind the Pahalgam attack should be brought to justice.

"The BJP (government) should resign as it has failed to provide security to the people of the country," she said.

The TMC supremo, however, hailed India's military action, stating: "There was a need for teaching them a lesson. We salute the bravery of our armed forces."

The West Bengal CM also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged, "PM Modi is only busy advertising about himself," she said.