Pahalgam Terror Attack: SC to hear plea for a judicial commission tomorrow

Pahalgam Terror Attack: The Supreme Court will in 1 May hear public interest litigation on 1 May seeking the constitution of a judicial commission over the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, news agency ANI said on 30 April.

The plea also seeks directions to the Union government and the government of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to protect other tourists in Kashmir.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, was carried out in the Baisaran meadow of the fabled hill resort on 22 April, a day when United States Vice President JD Vance was in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia.

The plea has been filed by Mohammad Junaid, a resident of Kashmir along with Fatesh Kumar Sahu and Vicky Kumar.

"The matter is listed before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh," the news agency said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 30, held key meetings with ministers of the Union Cabinet to review the security situation in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Today's meetings came a day after PM Modi chaired a high-level security meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the defence chiefs in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

On Wednesday, PM initially chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security(CCS) meeting before presiding over a gathering of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.