Pahalgam terror attack: LeT terrorist’s sister says, ‘My one brother is in jail, the other brother is Mujahideen’

With the house of two of the three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, believed to be behind the Pahalgam Terror attack, has been demolished, his sister called him a 'Mujahideen'.

Speaking to the ANI in Tral, the sister of the terrorist allegedly involved in Pahalgam attack, said, “...My one brother is in jail, the other brother is a 'Mujahideen', and I also have two sisters. Yesterday, when I came here from my in-laws' place, I did not find my parents and siblings at their home. Police had taken them all away.”

"While I was here, the Security Forces came and asked me to move to a neighbour's house. I saw a man wearing a camouflage uniform placing an object like a bomb on top of the house. After that, the house was demolished...We are innocent. They have destroyed our house," she said.

On Thursday, the house of two of the three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists was demolished. The first house belonged to Asif Fauji alias Asif Sheikh in South Kashmir's Tral. The second was of Adil Hussain Thokar from Bijbehara block in Anantnag district in south Kashmir, according to news agency PTI.

Police release sketches: On Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police released a set of sketches of the terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam attacks that killed 26 people. The police said the sketches were made based on eyewitness accounts.

The officials said the sketches are of Asif Fauji or Asif Sheikh, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha. The three terrorists also had code names — Moosa, Yunus and Asif — and were involved in terror-related incidents in Poonch.

Earlier on 22 April, a brutal terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's scenic Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam took place, in which 26 people were killed, including both locals and visitors.

The Resistance Front claimed responsibility The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, is believed to be behind Tuesday's attack, a claim that Mint has not been able to verify so far. Some reports even suggested that a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, Saifullah Kasuri, alias Khalid, is believed to be the ‘mastermind’ of the attack. There has not been any official word on these claims yet.