Pahalgam terror attack: Tragic Europe visa twist in Navy officer Vinay Narwal’s honeymoon plan landed him in J&K

Newlywed Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and his wife Himanshi had plans to visit Europe for their honeymoon. But, some problems with their visa landed them in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 26-year-old Indian Navy Officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, was shot dead in the terror attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. He was in Pahalgam with his spouse while on leave.

According to the Times of India, the couple initially planned to visit Europe after their marriage, but they failed to get a visa. At the last moment, they planned a trip to Jammu and Kashmir for their honeymoon, the report added.

"They had planned a honeymoon in Europe, but it was cancelled due to visa issues. Instead, they left for Jammu and Kashmir on April 21 and stayed in a hotel in Pahalgam on April 22. After dining, they went to the destination point where the terrorist attack occurred,” a family member told TOI.

Narwal was a native of Haryana and was posted in Kochi. He had got married on April 16.

"He was married just a few days back; four days ago it was his reception and there was a celebration all over here. Today, we come to know that terrorists have killed him," Vinay Narwal's neighbour were quoted by PTI as saying.

Defence officials confirmed that the officer had travelled to Kashmir for a short vacation after his marriage on April 16. His wedding reception was held on April 19.

Following the deadly attack, a video emerged on social media showing Himanshi saying, "I was eating bhel puri with my husband when a man came and said he's not Muslim, then shot him." Advertisement

Narwal had joined the Navy just two years ago and was posted in Kochi. His death has sent shockwaves through his family, community, and the defence establishment.

Vinay was supposed to celebrate his 27th birthday on May 1 on his return from J&K, TOI reported.

As many as 26 people died in the Pahalgam terror attack, which locals have widely condemned. Taxi drivers in Pahalgam held a candlelight protest march against the Pahalgam attack.

Residents of Jammu and Kashmir turned up for a candlelight march at several places in the state against the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday.