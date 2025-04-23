Pahalgam Terror Attack: Trump, Putin, Netanyahu, others condemn attack that killed 26 | How world leaders reacted

US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Anthony Albenese among world leaders who mourned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir and extended their support to the India and Prime Minster Modi. Here's look at how world leaders condemned the attack.

US President Donald Trump was the first one to reach out to PM Modi to show extend his support to India in challenging times. He dialed Modi expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the "heinous attack".

He "conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

"India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror,” said the post.

In an earlier post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism."

"We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" he added.

US Vice President J D Vance’s posted his condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack.

“Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, Russian Pesident Vladimir Putin said the "brutal crime" has no justification whatsoever and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment.

He expressed "sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilians — citizens of various countries".

"Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu took to X and said he was "deeply saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack" that killed and injured dozens of innocents.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims & their families. Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism," he said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was "deeply saddened" by the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and expressed solidarity with the affected families, the injured, the government, and the entire Indian people.

Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack and condoled the loss of lives.

“Sri Lanka strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” an X post said

"Sri Lanka stands in firm solidarity with the Government and people of India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We reiterate our unwavering commitment to regional peace and security," it said.

In a post on X, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas also condemned the attack.

"I condemn today’s heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed many innocent lives. Our deep condolences go to the victims, their families and the people of India. The EU stands firm against terrorism."

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

It affirmed that the UAE "expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law".

Terrorists opened fire on Tuesday at a famed meadow near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. Advertisement

The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group.