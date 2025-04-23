Pahalgam terror attack: Two locals who visited Pakistan suspected to be among terrorists involved in killing 26 people

Two local Kashmiri men are suspected to be among the six terrorists who opened indiscriminate fire at tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 and injuring several others, a Hindu report said.

The two local men have been identified as Adil Guri of Anantnag and Ahsan from Pulwama district in south Kashmir. The report also said that both of them had visited Pakistan in 2018.

“The two infiltrated recently with three to four other Pakistani men. We had certain inputs about their movement,” the Hindu report said, quoting a government source.

Sketches of three suspects released Security agencies have released sketches of three men suspected to be involved in the gruesome attack. The trio, identified as Pakistanis, are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials said.

The sketches were prepared with the help of the survivors' description of the attackers, they said. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

