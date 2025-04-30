Pahalgam terror attack: US urges restraint; Secy of State Marco Rubio to speak with Indian, Pakistani foreign ministers

to urge restraint, the State Department confirmed on Tuesday (April 29), following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that has reignited tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

“We are reaching out to both parties and telling, of course, them to not escalate the situation,” said State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce during a briefing with reporters.

She added, “The secretary expects to speak with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India as early as today or tomorrow.”

Encouraging global diplomacy Bruce noted that Rubio is also encouraging a broader diplomatic effort to defuse the crisis.

“He is encouraging other national leaders, other foreign ministers, to also reach out to the countries on this issue,” she said, in a sign of growing international concern.

Attack in Kashmir raises tensions The diplomatic outreach comes in response to a deadly assault on April 22 in the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Armed gunmen killed 26 men in what New Delhi has labeled a terrorist attack orchestrated with Pakistani support.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a hardline stance in the wake of the attack, vowing that the military would have “operational freedom” to respond.

India blames Pakistan, Islamabad denies India has accused Pakistan of supporting the perpetrators, a claim Islamabad rejects.

India intensifies diplomatic outreach following global condemnation External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held phone conversations with the foreign ministers of seven non-permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) amid speculation about India’s possible response to the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Jaishankar spoke with counterparts from Algeria, Greece, Guyana, Panama, Slovenia, Sierra Leone, and Somalia — a move aimed at reinforcing global support for India's stance on terrorism and highlighting its policy of "zero tolerance."

India pushes for accountability During the calls, Jaishankar underlined India's determination to bring the perpetrators, planners, and backers of the Pahalgam attack to justice.

"India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice," Jaishankar posted on social media.

He also expressed appreciation for the support from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who personally called the minister and strongly condemned the attack.

“Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability,” Jaishankar said after the call.

UN Security Council statement The UNSC had earlier issued a statement on April 25 condemning the Pahalgam attack in the “strongest terms.” However, the statement was reportedly delayed and softened after Pakistan — with backing from China — worked to dilute its language.

Despite this, the Council reaffirmed its stand that terrorism in all forms “constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.”

There is growing speculation that the UNSC may revisit the issue in future sessions, especially as pressure builds for a firmer global stance.

Global leaders rally behind India In a show of broad international support, several world leaders reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn the attack and express solidarity. These include:

US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Dutch PM Dick Schoof, US Vice President JD Vance, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli.