Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi’s family urges government for martyr status: ‘If PM or CM…’| Watch

The Pahalgam terror attack claimed lives of 26 people on April 22, Tuesday. Among them was Shubham Dwivedi, a resident of Kanpur, who married his wife Eshanaya on February 12, 2025, and this was his second trip post-marriage. His family has requested the government to grant him the status of martyr.

Shubham Dwivedi's wife and uncle speak out Expressing her grief and concern, Eshanaya said the victims' families are forgotten. "People forget the victims' families, such as those in the Pulwama attack, the 26/11 attacks... We don't want Shubham to be forgotten, and therefore, I request the government to grant him the status of a martyr," she stated.

She added Shubham was the first to be shot, and the injuries to his face were so severe, preventing the family from seeing his face for the final time.

“There is anger along with grief in our hearts... We demand from the government that they grant him the status of a martyr... We want the future generations to remember his sacrifice... If the Prime Minister or Chief Minister meet us, we will keep this demand in front of them,” Shubham's uncle mentioned.

Shubham's cremation with a guard of honour According to officials, the 31-year-old businessman was cremated at his native village with full state honours on Thursday, adding a guard of honour was presented to him. Cabinet ministers Yogendra Upadhyay and Rakesh Sachan were also present there and placed wreaths on Shubham and extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had offered his deep condolences over Shubham's death. He called the incident "extremely sad" and condemned the "cowardly" attack. “At the ancestral residence of Shri Shubham Dwivedi ji in Kanpur, who untimely passed away in a cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu-Kashmir, I offered my tributes to him today and met with his grief-stricken family to console them,” CM Yogi had said.

He had added, "I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed noble soul a place at His divine feet and provide the bereaved family with the strength to bear this immense sorrow.