Full list of names of Pahalgam terror attack victims: 26 people, all men, killed in Jammu and Kashmir

Pahalgam terror attack: The names of 26 people killed in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam have been released.

The deceased, including tourists, were from Indore, Mumbai, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Kolkata, Nepal, Kanpur, Bihar, Bangalore, Pune, Bhavnagar and other places.

On Tuesday, terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in Kashmir's Anantnag district, killing at least 26 people and injuring several others.

Two foreigners and two locals were also among those killed.

Navy, IB and IAF officers among those killed — Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, the Indian Navy officer lost his life in Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The 26-year-old, a native of Haryana, had been serving at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi for the past one and a half years after joining the Navy in 2022.

— An Intelligence Bureau employee posted in Hyderabad was killed in an attack by terrorists. Manish Ranjan from Bihar, working as Section Officer at the IB office in Hyderabad died in the terrorist attack Ranjan's wife and children are safe.

— The Indian Air Force (IAF) mourned the loss of life of one of its personnel. "All air warriors of the #IndianAirForce mourn the loss of Cpl Tage Hailyang in the terror attack at Pahalgam and convey heartfelt condolences to his family in this moment of immense grief," the IAF posted on X.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh vowed that the government would respond with firm action and reiterated India's uncompromising stand against terrorism.

"I want to repeat India's resolve against terrorism. We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism... I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only reach the perpetrators of this act but also the actors behind the scenes... The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country," said Singh.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the site and interacted with senior army and police officers.

Shah reached the Baisaran meadows in a helicopter and was given a briefing by security officials. The home minister was told about the sequence of events and the possible routes the terrorists took to reach the popular tourist spot, which is surrounded by thick pine forests, sources said.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Nalin Prabhat and GoC of the Army's 15 Corps Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava were among the senior officers who were present at the site, which is around 110 km from Srinagar.

Shah also took an aerial view of the area.

Earlier, the home minister attended a wreath-laying ceremony for the victims of the terror attack at the police control room in Srinagar where he asserted that the country will not bend to terror and that those responsible for the killing of tourists at Pahalgam will not be spared.