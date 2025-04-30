Pahalgam terror attack: Who is Alok Joshi, former RAW chief, now chairman of National Security Advisory Board?

In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed, the central government decided to revamp the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB).

According to an ANI report, Alok Joshi has been appointed as the head of NSAB. Six more members have been inducted into the board.

Who is Alok Joshi? According to the report, Joshi is a former Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). Joshi will lead a seven-member board comprising retired senior officers from India's military, police, and foreign services.

First constituted in December 1998, the NSAB undertakes long-term analysis to provide perspectives on the national security issues to the National Security Council (NSC) and to recommend measures or solutions and policy options on the issues referred to it by the NSC.

What is the revamp? The members include Former Western Air Commander Air Marshal P.M. Sinha, former Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General A.K. Singh, and Rear Admiral Monty Khanna, all retired military officers. Rajiv Ranjan Verma and Manmohan Singh are the two retired members of the Indian Police Service. B Venkatesh Varma is a retired IFS officer in the seven-member board.