Pahalgam terror attack won't halt development in J&K: PM Modi in Katra – 'Pak targeted Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6 June launched a fresh attack at Pakistan for Pahalgam terror attack which, he said, targetted ‘insaniyat and Kashmiriyat’ and was aimed at triggering riots in India.
The Prime Minister said the attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on 22 April in Pahalgam, will not hamper development in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Pahalgam attack will not stop development in Jammu and Kashmir. I promise you whoever comes in way of fulfilling dreams of Jammu and Kashmir's youths, they will have to face me first,” Modi said addressing a gathering in Katra, Jammu.
PM Modi's first J&K Visit after Pahalgam Attack
This was Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after ‘Operation Sindoor’ – India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan launched on 7 May in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
“On 22 April, Pahalgam attack was an example. Pakistan attacked insaniyat nd Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam, The intentionwas to trigger riots. The intention was to stop earning of people. that's why it attacked tourists. Tourism numbers were increasing in last fewyears. Tourism which would run homes was targeted by Pakistan,” Modi said.
“We have been trying to generate employment through tourism.But unfortunately the neighbouring country is against humanity and tourism. That country would not even let poor earn their bread," Modi said
Modi also mentioned Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a local pony onwer in Pahalgam, who lost his life while trying to protect tourists during the Pahalgam terror attack. Adil was reportedly attempting to stop the attackers from firing on tourists, and he was shot and killed.
"Today is June 6... a month ago... the night of May 6 proved to be doomsday for Pakistani terrorists. Whenever Pakistan will hear the 'Operation Sindoor', it will recall the shameful defeat. Pakistani army and terrorists would have never thought that India will attack them so deep inside their territory. Their terror infrastructure was turned into rubble in matter of minutes," Modi said.
Earlier, PM Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over ₹46,000 crore at Katra, Jammu. The PM also inaugurated Chenab bridge – world’s highest railway arch bridge and Anji bridge – India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge. Modi also flagged off two Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar too.
As many as 26 people were killed and several others injured in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on 22 April. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
