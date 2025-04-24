After Pahalgam terror attack, X account of ’Government of Pakistan’ withheld in India

The account of 'Government of Pakistan' on X (formerly known as Twitter) was withheld in India on Thursday. A message appearing on the handle's X account read, "Account Withheld @GovtofPakistan has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand."

The action came a day after India announced five retaliatory measures against Pakistan over the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed at least 26 people on Tuesday.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility for the terror attack, news agency PTI reported earlier.

India has accused neighbouring Pakistan of harbouring and supporting terrorists. Following the attack, India took strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

A day after the terror attack, India announced a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, stating that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance and the integrated checkpost at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

What's happening today An all-party meeting, called by the central government, to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack will be held at 6 pm at the Parliament on Thursday.

Sources told ANI on Thursday that India summoned Saad Ahmad Warraich, Pakistan's top diplomat in Delhi, and handed over the formal persona non grata note for its military diplomats.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to hold a meeting of the National Security Committee to discuss Pakistan's response on Thursday, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in a post on X.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.