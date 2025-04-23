News
Terror strike throws blanket of gloom over Kashmir's tourism landscape
SummaryThe terror attack in Pahalgam has triggered a wave of cancellations in Kashmir's tourism, sharply reducing occupancy rates and raising fears of long-term economic effects. Stakeholders warn of significant job losses and financial strain on local operators.
New Delhi/Srinagar: Travellers to Kashmir are cancelling plans, rescheduling visits and avoiding fresh bookings after Tuesday's terror attacks, throwing a blanket of gloom over its picturesque valley and snow mountains.
