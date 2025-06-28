The Pahalgam attack crushed Kashmir's fledgling offbeat tourism. The Amarnath Yatra could be a new start.
Irfan Amin Malik 8 min read 28 Jun 2025, 10:02 AM IST
The Pahalgam terrorist attack has hit tourism to Kashmir’s popular destinations hard—but its lesser-known locations even harder.
SRINAGAR : In March 2023, the Jammu and Kashmir |(J&K) government launched an ambitious initiative to spotlight 75 offbeat destinations—37 in Jammu and the rest in the Kashmir Valley.
