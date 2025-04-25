Pahalgam terror attack: ’Important that India stands united’, Rahul Gandhi reaches Srinagar, meets CM Omar Abdullah

Nearly three days after the brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, where terrorists killed 26 tourists, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived in Srinagar.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Rahul Gandhi met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar on Friday, reported ANI.

According to the details, Rahul Gandhi also met a person injured in the attack at a hospital in Srinagar and stated that the idea behind the attack was to divide society.

Rahul Gandhi said, "It has been a terrible tragedy. I came here to gain a sense of what's going on and to help. The entire population of Jammu and Kashmir has condemned this terrible action and has fully supported the nation at this time. I met one of the people who is injured. My love and affection to everybody who has lost their family members. The entire nation is standing united. We had a meeting yesterday with the government."

He said that the United Opposition condemned this action.

"We are ready to support whatever action the government wants to take. The idea behind the attack is to divide the society. It is very important that every Indian stands united so that we can defeat what the terrorists wanted to do," he further said.

He added that it is sad to see some people attacking people of Kashmir in the rest of the country.

He said, "It is sad to see that some people are attacking my brothers and sisters from Kashmir and the rest of the country, and I think it's very important that all of us stand together, stand united and fight this nasty action that has been taken and defeat terrorism once and for all. I also met the Chief Minister and the LG, and they briefed me about what had happened, and I assured both of them that my party and I are going to support them fully."

With agency inputs.