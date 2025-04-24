Pahalgam terrorist attack: Who is a Persona Non Grata? The status Indian government gave Pakistan’s military diplomats

Following the terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, India summoned Pakistan's top diplomat, Saad Ahmad Warraich, to Delhi on Wednesday night.

According to news agency ANI, India has handed over a formal “Persona Non Grata” note to Pakistan's military diplomats.

What is Persona Non Grata? Persona Non Grata is a Latin phrase that means ‘unwelcome person’. This term is commonly used to refer to someone who is no longer welcome or accepted in a particular group, country, or setting.

In international diplomacy, if a country declares someone a persona non grata, it means the person is being expelled from the country.

It is considered the most serious censure one country can apply to diplomats from another.

The concept first emerged during the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), which formalised international rules for diplomacy.

What is a Persona Non Grata note? A Persona Non Grata note is an official diplomatic communication or note sent by a country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to a foreign embassy, declaring that a specific diplomat or foreign official is no longer welcome in the host country.

The issuing or host country is not required to explain why the note is being issued.

According to the Vienna Convention, the individual must leave the country within 48 to 72 hours of receiving the note.

In the current case, India has given Pakistani diplomats one week to leave the country.

Who has been declared Persona Non Grata? India has declared the Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as Persona Non Grata.

India will also withdraw its Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled.

Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.