Pahalgam terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev: Who were they? Amit Shah discloses names in Lok Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah, during Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 29, confirmed that the Pahalgam attack terrorists were killed in Operation Mahadev and revealed their names.

“In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones,” Shah said while addressing the lower house.

“All three terrorists - Suleman, Afghan and Jibran were killed in yesterday's operation. While Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Afghani was also an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terroris, Jibran too was a notorious and wanted terrorist. All these three terrorists involved in the killing of our citizens at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam have now been eliminated," Shah specified in a special session on Operation Sindoor.

What is Operation Mahadev? The security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir neutralised three terrorists after engaging in intense firefight.