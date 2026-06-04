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Pahlaj Nihalani, former film censor board chief, dies at 76; funeral today

Pahlaj Nihalani, former film censor board chief, dies at 76

Livemint
Updated4 Jun 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Pahlaj Nihalani, former film censor board chief, dies at 76; funeral today
Pahlaj Nihalani, former film censor board chief, dies at 76; funeral today
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Pahlaj Nihalani, former Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), passed away on Thursday, June 4, according to a report in Hindustan Times. He was 76 years old and died at a Mumbai hospital at around 9:30 am.

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According to the report, the Shola Aur Shabnam producer had been unwell for some time now. An India Today report mentioned that Pahlaj Nihalani was suffering from liver-related health issues.

His funeral will be held today in Mumbai.

Current CBFC Chairman Shashi Shekhar Vempati confirmed Pahlaj Nihalani's death in a condolence message on X. He said, “Heartfelt condolences from the entire CBFC family on the demise of former CBFC Chairperson Shri Pahlaj Nihalani 🙏.”

Shashi Shekhar Vempati condoled Pahlaj Nihalani's death
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Pahlaj Nihalani was a well-known name in the Hindi film industry and was associated with several successful commercial films over the years.

He was known for producing movies such as 'Ilzaam', 'Shola Aur Shabnam', 'Aankhen', and 'Andaz'. He also shared a long working relationship with filmmaker David Dhawan and actor Govinda.

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