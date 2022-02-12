Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was pained by Bajaj group's former chairman Rahul Bajaj's demise. He said Bajaj will be remembered for his "noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry".

“Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he wrote on Twitter.

Rahul Bajaj passed away today at the age of 83.

President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled the demise of industrialist Rahul Bajaj. Taking to Twitter, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj's demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation's corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family."

Bajaj breathed his last at Ruby Hall Hospital in Pune. "Industrialist Rahul Bajaj passed away at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune at 2:30 pm today. He was under treatment for cardiac and lung-related problems for the last one month. His funeral will be held tomorrow," Dr. Parvez Grant, Chairman, Ruby Hall Clinic told ANI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that Rahul Bajaj's funeral will be held on Sunday with full state honours.

