'Pained by his demise': PM Modi on passing away of Bajaj group's Rahul Bajaj

President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled the demise of industrialist Rahul Bajaj. Taking to Twitter, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj's demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation's corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family."