Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi said that it is painful when some people "try to tarnish the image of rising India on foreign land".

While speaking at an event to mark social reformer Swami Dayanand Saraswati's birth anniversary in Delhi on Friday, Dhankhar said, "It is painful when some people among us try to tarnish the image of a rising India on foreign land. This has to be stopped."

"Any person, who has the best interests of the country at heart, will always speak about the strides that India is making and where it should improve. I believe that our leaders should work on addressing the shortcomings or areas where we are lacking instead of criticising the country on foreign soil," the Vice President added.

#WATCH | Delhi: "Painful when some people among us try to tarnish the image of rising India on foreign land. It has to be stopped": Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar (07.04) pic.twitter.com/ONucl6zYAL — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

Gandhi, in his remarks at Cambridge University in the UK, had said that everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy "is under pressure and under attack." "I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space," Rahul Gandhi had said at Cambridge university in the UK. The institutional framework which is required for a democratic Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," he had said.

While further voicing his displeasure, Dhankhar said the claims were intended to sully the country's image on foreign shores. Dhankhar invoked Swami Dayanand's words about India's independence and his resistance to foreign rule and occupation.

Meanwhile, Gandhi was convicted by a lower court in Gujarat's Surat and sentenced to prison for two years on March 23 for a speech in which he linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last name with two fugitive businessmen, remarking how the "thieves" shared the same last name. A day later, he was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha. The Congress leader was however, granted bail in a defamation case by a court in Surat on Monday. Last month, he had been sentenced to two years in prison by a lower court in relation to a speech he had given in 2019. In the speech, he had made a connection between the last name of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and two fugitive businessmen, implying that they were connected in some way.

(With inputs from ANI)