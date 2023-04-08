Painful when some people.. VP Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Rahul Gandhi over democracy remark2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 11:53 AM IST
While speaking at an event, Jagdeep Dhankhar said, It is painful when some people among us try to tarnish the image of a rising India on foreign land. This has to be stopped.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi said that it is painful when some people "try to tarnish the image of rising India on foreign land".
