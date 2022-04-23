Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug Indomethacin has shown excellent efficacy in the treatment of mild and moderate COVID-19 patients during the trial. It was designed by (IIT) Madras. The study further revealed that Indomethacin works with all variants. “We had done two trials, one in the first wave and the other in the second wave," authors claime

The study conducted at Panimalar Medical College and Research Institute was led by Dr Rajan Ravichandran, an Adjunct Faculty at IIT Madras and Director of Nephrology at MIOT hospitals. And, it has been published in Nature Scientific Reports.

"Indomethacin, with more than 20 lakh prescriptions per year in the US alone, is an established drug widely used since the 1960s to treat various types of inflammation-related" IIT Madras said in a statement.

Indian researchers are the first to show the efficacy of indomethacin through a randomized clinical trial though the scientific basis has been researched by Italian and US scientists., it also said.

One of the deadly effects of the COVID infection is inflammation and the cytokine storm. With this knowledge, the team decided on Indomethacin. “The scientific evidence strongly shows the anti-viral action against Coronavirus. Indomethacin is a safe and well-understood drug. I have been using it in my profession for the past 30 years, "said Dr Rajan Ravichandran.

Out of a total of 210 admitted patients 107 were randomly allocated to a control group, treated with paracetamol and standard care of treatment. 103 patients were administered indomethacin along with standard care of treatment. During the treatment, the patients were under observation.

"None of the 103 patients who received indomethacin developed oxygen desaturation. On the other hand, 20 of the 109 patients from the control group were desaturated with oxygen saturation levels below 93 per cent. Indomethacin group patients recovered from all symptoms in three to four days. It took double the time for the control group. Liver and kidney function tests showed no adverse reaction," he added