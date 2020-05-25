Painting masks, meetings without notepads, welcome to new office after lockdown

“The physical distance does make work more mechanical," he says. “People don’t share snacks anymore or stop to chat. It feels odd, strange, isolating," he says. “I don’t know how long we will have to do this," says Chhabra, who brings his own tea to the office in a thermos now to avoid going to the café. He misses his daily visit to the tender coconut vendor after lunch. “I don’t know where the poor vendor has gone because of the lockdown. And even if he was back at his usual spot, I’d be hesitant to buy it."