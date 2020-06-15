Paisabazaar lays off over 1,500 employees to cut costs

Bengaluru: Digital lending marketplace, Paisabazaar, part of Softbank Group-backed PolicyBazaar, has laid off more than 1,500 employees to cut down costs as the digital lending industry continues to reel under the impact of covid-19, according to three people aware of the development.

The layoffs, that constitute almost half of its 3,000-plus workforce, have been predominantly in roles involving operations and business acquisition as the lending marketplace has seen demand for new loans fall by almost 90%.

“...Laid off employees have been asked to serve a month’s notice ending 30 June, and close to 100 employees along with some senior executives, have been absorbed into Policybazaar," said one of the people citied above, who didn’t wish to be named.

Paisabazaar did not respond to Mint’s queries.

Over the last two months, the digital lending industry has been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic, with lenders in this space reporting a drop in approval rate for new loans.

The pandemic has left most digital lenders struggling to raise fresh liquidity from banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for further lending, which has also resulted in a spike in borrowing or interest rates.

In addition, the extended moratorium announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made it difficult for several lenders to retrieve their loans to borrowers, adding to the woes.

Recently, Naveen Kukreja, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Paisabazaar had told Mint that the lending marketplace, which liaises with several large and digital lenders, has seen fresh origination of new loans come down to 10%-25% during covid-19 for its partners.

“A large part of the impact started right after India went into the lockdown, since something of this scale hasn’t happened in the past. It became clear that large lenders, including digital lenders, were unprepared for a situation like this. Since we work with various lenders, we see approval rates of new loans in the 10-25% margin compared to original volumes," Kukreja had said.

During the crisis, Paisabazaar also saw new customer acquisition on its platform drop by 80%. Under the various loans provided, Kukreja said loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) were down by almost 90%, during the first two phases of the lockdown.

The six-year old startup, Paisabazaar, is a subsidiary of ETech Aces Marketing and Consulting, which also owns insurtech platform, Policybazaar. It is an online financial marketplace for loans and credit cards, with more than 75 partners across lending and investment categories. The Gurugram-based company was also looking to reach an annualised disbursal target of ₹23,000 crore by March 2020.

Paisabazaar is not the only lending company that has laid off its employees. In May, Bengaluru-based fintech lender, Lendingkart, said it has laid off 30% of its workforce, impacting 200 employees.

This was just a week after the company raised ₹319.24 crore as part of its Series D round, led by existing investors Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte Ltd, Bertelsmann India Investments, Sistema Asia Fund and IndiaQuotient.

