’Pajamas’ row: Mahua Moitra dares Delhi Police as NCW seeks FIR over remarks against chairperson Rekha Sharma

  • Taking suo moto cognizance of the 'derogatory remark' made against Rekha Sharma, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked Delhi Police to file an FIR against TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

Livemint
Updated5 Jul 2024, 08:58 PM IST
TMC MP Mahua Moitra at Parliament during the monsoon session in New Delhi.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra at Parliament during the monsoon session in New Delhi.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Friday dared Delhi Police to act as the National Commission for Women (NCW) sought an FIR for making a controversial comment against its chairperson Rekha Sharma.

The controversy erupted after Mahua Moitra reportedly said 'she is too busy holding up her boss's pajamas,' while responding to a post questioning why the NCW chairperson was not holding her umbrella.

On July 3, when Rekha Sharma visited Hathras stampede site, some other people were seen holding an umbrella for her.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the 'derogatory remark' against Rekha Sharma, the National Commission for Women (NCW) demanded an FIR should be filed against the MP.

The commission has also emailed a formal letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Police demanding swift action.

"The crude remarks are outrageous and a violation of a woman's right to dignity. The Commission observed that this remark attracts Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. NCW strongly condemns these defamatory remarks and requests strict action against Ms. Moitra. An FIR should be registered against Ms. Moitra and a detailed action report should be communicated to the Commission within 3 days," said NCW in a post on X.

In another post, NCW stated that the remarks violate women's dignity and attract Section 79 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

However, responding to NCW's tweet tagged to Delhi police, the TMC MP dared them to take action immediately.

“Come on @DelhiPolice please take action immediately on these suo moto orders. Am in Nadia in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest.”

“I Can Hold My Own Umbrella,” added Moitra, taking a swipe at Rekha Sharma.

In another post, Moitra shared screenshots of the posts previously made by Rekha Sharma and termed her ‘serial offender’

"Also Delhi Police, while you’re at it can you please register an FIR against another serial offender under your new Act," she said.

First Published:5 Jul 2024, 08:58 PM IST
