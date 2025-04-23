Pak Army Chief’s ‘Kashmir a jugular vein’ remark in spotlight after Pahalgam terror attack. What did General Munir say?

“Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle,” General Munir said in Islamabad while addressing the Overseas Pakistani Convention on April 16.



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reacted to General Munir’s statement last week saying, “how can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a Union Territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country.”